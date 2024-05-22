The growth in demand for new electric vehicles (EVs) might have hit a speed bump in Europe lately, but European Union (EU) policymakers aren't hitting the brakes on enacting new regulations to strengthen EV charging network in the region. The paucity of charging points is regularly cited as a reason for prospective buyers holding back on EVs.

Last year, the EU passed a new regulation called the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) as a replacement to the catchily-titled Directive 2014/94/EU on alternative-fuel infrastructure, better known as the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive (AFID). On 13 April 2024, the new regulation, aimed at improving the user experience and convenience while charging EVs at public chargers, came into effect.

The AFIR sets binding targets for refueling infrastructure powered by electricity or other sources. For charging infrastructure, AFIR mandates are related to distance, charging power output and payments. As per the distance-based targets for light vehicles, there needs to be a charger every 60 kilometers on the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) core-road networks in each direction. By the end of 2025, each of the recharging pools should offer a power output of at least 400 kW and include at least one recharging point with an individual power output of at least 150 kW. By the end of 2027, this requirement will increase to 600 kW.

Notably, the AFIR requirements are dynamic, flexing to match the number of EVs in use. For each light-duty BEV registered in a country, publicly accessible recharging stations have to provide a total power output of at least 1.3 kW. For each plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) registered, the total power output required is 0.8 kW. These provisions are set to play a critical role in supporting the electric vehicle industry as it scales across the continent.