As cars transform into rolling data repositories, more lingering concerns over data privacy and security are beginning to hinder the full potential of connected cars, which collect a lot more data than expected. A typical connected vehicle can generate nearly 25 GB of data per hour and collect information from more than 100 different datapoints, thanks to embedded features including geolocation and navigation, companion apps, biometrics, voice recognition, on-board diagnostics and driver assistance.

Additionally, cars can collect data in the background via cameras, microphones, sensors and connected phones and apps. Sensitive data captured from connected vehicles can include personal identifiable information (PII), location, behavior and financial data from customers, as well as intellectual property related to the vehicle and services provided.

Data is also collected from users' browsing habits, test drives at dealerships, and from third parties such as marketing agencies and data collection providers to develop inferences about a driver's intelligence, abilities, characteristics, preferences and more. This sensitive data flows through many environments and platforms, both on-premises and in the cloud, and is susceptible to cyberattacks.