Whether your views on the pace of BEV adoption are optimistic or pessimistic, EVs are here, and more are on their way.

Automotive marketing is going through a transformative change. The industry's path to electrification, while bumpy, is giving consumers more vehicle options and choices than ever before.

Today, US auto shoppers have nearly 450 vehicle nameplates to consider. With the arrival of electric vehicles across every mainstream and luxury brand, and increasing demand for hybrid powertrains, there will be nearly 650 nameplates by the end of the decade — all competing for showroom space, lot space, marketing budget and most importantly, the hearts and minds of customers.