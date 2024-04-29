Growing demand for EV battery cell production has also cast a spotlight on battery chemistry trends in India. Not all lithium batteries for electric vehicles are created the same.

The choice of cathode material influences performance, cost and environmental impact, making it a crucial factor for EV batteries manufacturers and policymakers. Currently, LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) and LMFP (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) chemistries dominate in lower vehicle segments due to their thermal stability and cost effectiveness, attributes that are critical in price-sensitive markets like India.

By 2030, high nickel NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) is expected to capture greater market share in higher vehicle segments owing to its higher energy density, making it suitable for longer range travel. Mid Nickel NCM and NCMA (Nickel Cobalt Manganese Aluminum) are also gaining traction, particularly in the mid-range vehicle segments.

Cathode and anode active materials (CAM/AAM) used in the construction of lithium EV batteries are crucial components that determine performance and energy storage capabilities. Strategic acquisitions and investments from India OEMs and manufacturers not only help to expand EV battery production capacity but can also improve domestic technological capabilities.

For instance, Himadri's investment in Sydney-based start-up, Sicona Battery Technologies, which specializes in high-capacity silicon anode technology, is poised to revolutionize battery capacities and charging speeds. Likewise, India's first CAM supplier Altmin is ramping up its production of LFP cathode materials, which will be essential to powering a wide range of electric vehicles.

With the automotive industry exploring cost-effective alternatives to lithium EV batteries, sodium-ion technology has emerged as a promising candidate. Albeit with a lower energy density, sodium EV batteries are low cost, abundant in supply, and safer, making them suitable for two and three-wheelers with smaller electric vehicle battery packs.

Commercialization of sodium EV battery technology, which is still maturing, may not be fully underway till 2030, but companies like Reliance New Energy Solar - which acquired UK-based sodium-ion technology company Faradion - are gearing up to lead in this nascent market.

The ethical sourcing of battery minerals is becoming a paramount concern as the industry scales. Narratives around lithium, nickel, and cobalt are increasingly scrutinized under the lens of ESG principles, forcing suppliers and corporations to balance cost efficiency with ethical responsibility.

While an estimated 5.9 million tons of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir offers potential to localize mineral supply, it also highlights complexities of extraction and their environmental impact in these mountainous regions. Like with EV battery cell manufacturing, it will take strategic partnerships with Bolivia, Argentina, Indonesia, Australia and other nations to procure the necessary Lithium, Nickel and Cobalt supplies.

As the industry continues to evolve, the integration of advanced technologies and strategic partnerships will be key to sustaining growth and achieving the electrification goals set forth by the government. This holistic approach will ensure a future where India is both a consumer and a crucial contributor to the global shift towards sustainable automotive solutions.

This article is part of a series featuring highlights from S&P Global Mobility's 2024 Solutions Webinar Series. The Indian EV Battery Outlook webinar occurred on April 2, 2024.