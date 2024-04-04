S&P Global Offerings
04 April 2024
By Vivek Beriwal
OEMs must work closely with AI providers to improve vehicle data collection, advance LLM training, boost AI performance, and deliver broader services and features.
There is an unmistakable buzz around generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and as with most industries today, GenAI tools are all over automotive. And why not? From streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and automating software to improving performance metrics, there's hardly an automotive process today that cannot seem to benefit from AI-driven tools.
Of the many GenAI tools and applications available today, ChatGPT has really caught on with the automotive industry thanks to its varied use cases. For automakers still lacking GenAI expertise, now is the time to close this gap with strategic partnerships for capability-building. Launching pilot projects on existing technology platforms can help them build expertise in a low-risk manner while forming partnerships with experienced technology firms can help expedite the delivery of capabilities.
S&P Global Mobility believes that OEMs will need to collaborate closely with their chosen AI technology providers. This partnership will not only improve the process of data collection from vehicle but also establish advanced LLM training to enhance overall AI proficiency and offer comprehensive services and functionalities.
