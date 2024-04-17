Semiconductor production is a delicate process, highly susceptible to even the slightest vibrations. A single tremor can potentially ruin entire batches of precision-made chips, posing significant challenges for firms located in quake-prone regions like Taiwan.

The industry highly depends on companies like TSMC, one of the largest contract chipmakers, for 7nm and lower leading-edge process nodes. Any disruption in TSMC's supply of these advanced nodes could ripple across multiple sectors, disrupting production schedules and delaying product launches.

The good news for the supply chain is that most semiconductor firms have reported no significant damage and have begun resuming operations. TSMC was among those affected. The firm immediately halted some chipmaking machinery and evacuated staff from certain areas. TSMC said in a statement,

"Overall tool recovery of our fabs reached more than 70% within 10 hours of the April 3 earthquake, with new fabs such as the Fab 18 facility reaching more than 80%. Apart from certain production lines in areas that experienced a greater seismic impact, equipment in Taiwan fabs have largely been fully recovered as of April 5 thanks to the collaborative efforts of TSMC colleagues and our supplier partners."

Several semiconductor and technology manufacturers, such as UMC; Micron, a company specializing in memory and storage chips; and Foxconn, a key supplier for Apple, stated they were assessing the potential effects of the earthquake on their facilities in Taiwan. However, they expressed optimism, suggesting that any consequences would be minimal.

Specialty memory IC company Windbound said in a press release that the seismic event triggered self-protection mechanisms in certain machinery at Winbond's CTSP Fab and Kaohsiung Fab facilities, but there were no significant disruptions to its operations.

Nvidia, which relies heavily on TSMC for sourcing many of its chips, announced that it anticipated no disruptions to its supply chain. "After consulting with our manufacturing partners, we don't expect any impact on our supply from the Taiwan earthquake," Nvidia said in a statement.