As with everything that Tesla says and does, its investment in Mexico for a new vehicle plant has attracted much attention. The latest hubbub around the Santa Catarina, Nuevo Leon, plant surrounds reports that Tesla is looking to invite its mainland Chinese suppliers at its operations in Shanghai to join it in investing in Mexico.

That it is looking to bring some of its mainland Chinese suppliers to Mexico is not surprising. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) do this all the time with their preferred suppliers. However, Mexico, as an automotive investment destination, is doing very well, thank you, with or without Tesla.

We will turn to why Mexico's doing so well in good time. First, we will address the elephant in the room. S&P Global Mobility has analyzed recent investment announcements by mainland Chinese suppliers where Mexico is the destination. Using our bespoke Component Forecast Analytics (CFA) suite of supply chain data, we have then traced back those suppliers that are engaged with Tesla at its Shanghai facilities.

The analysis reveals that out of the 90 investments by mainland China-affiliated automotive companies in Mexico from 2019 until the present, 21 of them, or 23.3% of the companies, are known Tesla suppliers. Of course, even if a company is a known Tesla supplier, it does not necessarily follow that those suppliers' facilities will expressly supply Tesla. This is illustrated by the fact that where the investment location is known, only nine of the 21 are setting up in Nuevo Leon.

While there is some substance in Tesla wanting to 'lift and shift' some of its Shanghai supply chain to Santa Catarina, it is not a wholesale replication. That is because many of its Shanghai suppliers are the everyday suppliers you would see anywhere else in the world with a few exceptions. For example, a cut-down list of suppliers for Tesla's Model 3 manufactured in Shanghai is a who's who of Western tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers.