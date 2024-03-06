Customers are returning to the US market, with 16.5 million vehicle sales expected in 2025.

EV sales in the US crossed the one-million mark for the first time in 2023, but EV growth is still slower than some automakers and industry observers anticipated

The challenge for automakers over the next three years will be finding a way to offer a blend of ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric solutions to meet their consumer needs

Nearly 80 new product launches are expected in 2024 (both ICE and EV) - more than double 2023 and resulting in about 385 models for US consumers to choose between

Model choice expected to peak in 2027 with about 445 models

In 2021 and 2022, traditional automakers began accelerating EV programs and increasing planned investment for capacity for vehicle production, but also investing in securing supply of batteries, including in future supply for raw minerals, cathodes and anodes.

In 2023, customers who had been sitting out on the tight inventory, long wait times for many vehicles (electrified and non-electrified) and high mark-ups on some popular models, began coming back to the market. Consumers benefit from better inventory providing more options, but also face higher interest rates and persistently high vehicle prices, in all segments.

Many were waiting for traditional, internal combustion engine vehicles, and EV share growth has been perceived as subdued. Still, EV sales in 2023 crossed the one-million-unit mark for the first time and increased about 52% compared with 2022. EV market share in the US reached 7.50%.

We are also seeing several automakers increase hybrid availability and doing so with more compelling hybrid positioning for consumers than in the past. The result of those efforts is that registrations of full-hybrid vehicles in the US reached 7.53% and 1.152 million units, slightly ahead of EV market share.

This is also the highest volume of hybrid registrations the US market has witnessed − and hybrid vehicles of many types have been available for more than 25 years. Among the differences between hybrid, EV and plug-in hybrid EV sales is that it is still true that most hybrid and PHEV options are offered in existing nameplates, alongside ICE options, while most new EV models are also new nameplates and expand model count.

There are exceptions, as Toyota is offering an increasing number of its vehicles with hybrid-only powertrain choices, while Hyundai offers ICE and EV versions of Kona and Kia offers hybrid, PHEV and EV versions of the Niro. Currently, automakers offering PHEV models also have a companion ICE or hybrid versions in the same model line, and that affects the dynamic for winning customers and for converting electrification skeptics.