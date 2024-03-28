S&P Global Offerings
Around the world, disruption is coming to the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) industry. An increased focus on climate change, strict regulations, and technological innovations are expected to change the future of this industry. In the 2023 Reinventing the Truck (RTT) update, experts from S&P Global Mobility and S&P Global Commodity Insights have partnered to identify and address major questions facing the industry.
This report navigates a landscape in flux. Growing optimism for electrified vehicles is weighed against the backdrop of practical challenges. S&P Global's scenario-based approach strives to strike a delicate balance between the two. Updates this year focus on improved prospects for natural gas and hybrid trucks and challenges around the infrastructure buildout for the MHCV energy transition, among other things.
As governments worldwide depend on zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) to meet climate and energy goals, trucking will undoubtedly play a significant role in the upcoming energy transition. Though medium and heavy commercial trucks represented less than 4% of on-road vehicle sales in 2023 (excluding three-wheelers), according to our Commodity Insights Team, they account for 39% of road transport liquids demand and 40% of on-road CO2 emissions, respectively. This report examines the impact of changes in technology and regulations on truck demand, propulsion trends, powertrain shifts, energy demand, and regional climate goals over the next three decades.
It focuses on mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States. The RTT report presents two automotive industry forecast scenarios to 2050: Inflections and Green Rules. Inflections represents a continuation of the status quo, where balancing decarbonization ambitions must be weighed equally against adoption constraints.
Green Rules, on the other hand, is an alternative scenario that envisions a strong energy transition driven by increased focus on climate change and technological advancements. In this scenario, the clean energy revolution transforms the MHCV fuel mix.
Additional insights into the new questions we answered and drivers of change established in the latest RTT report are included below. We also offer a glimpse into key outcomes from the long-term forecast and discuss our tracking of energy transition signposts, highlighting the key conclusions of this year's report, which is now available for subscribers.
Each year, as we discuss a new Reinventing the Truck study, we reflect on key developments and milestones from the past 12 months. We also anticipate looming automotive industry trends and catalysts for change that are on the horizon, this year's report was no exception.
The TCO forecast is central to the Reinventing the Truck study. It provides detailed insights and enables more informed long-term powertrain forecasting. Given the narrow profit margins in many sectors of this industry, market participants are highly sensitive to changes in the cost structure of their purchases.
The scenario-based approach is also evident in the total cost of ownership modeling and forecasting. In the Inflections Scenario, which - represents a continuation of the status quo, - the cost and availability of new technology gradually improve throughout the forecast horizon, but cost remains a significant barrier to adoption throughout the mid-term.
Conversely, in the Green Rules Scenario, market forces and investment trends favor decarbonization, resulting in rapid improvements in cost and availability. A tipping point is reached where the cost of new technology significantly drops, making zero -emission alternatives the more economically viable solution.
A commonality between the two scenarios is that we have not observed any signals indicating a significant reduction in the cost outlook for zero -emission technology or zero -emission trucks compared to our view from 12 months ago. Limited economies of scale, developing supply chains, and an overall underdeveloped ecosystem suggest that costs will continue to remain high in the immediate future. Staying on the topic of signposts, qualitative assessment in areas like partnerships and technology pathways played a pivotal role in evaluating the future cost metrics of electrified trucks.
Key takeaways include:
Assessing midterm and long-term powertrain forecasts relies on key pillars, including the regulatory environment, total cost of ownership forecasts, and industry signposts such as product availability and investment trends. Achieving a balance between OEM expectations, government ambitions, and S&P Global research and analysis is a crucial part of the RTT forecasts.
In the RTT markets—mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the US—short- to midterm sales trends will be influenced by global economic and geopolitical factors, as well as impending regulations that could alter buying patterns. Long-term, growth in truck sales will be partly offset by a modal shift in freight movement, increased efficiency in the trucking ecosystem and, in certain markets, a slightly weaker economic outlook.
As it relates to powertrain changes, over the past 24 months there has been significant momentum to decarbonize the trucking industry, with varying levels of motivation across different regions. For those more familiar with the light vehicle market, trucking stands out for its significance to the global economy by its movement of goods and the expectation of a future with two distinct zero-emission options: battery-electric and hydrogen.
It is also important to note that cleaner alternatives such as natural gas trucks and hybridization should not be disregarded. The adoption of zero-emission and electrified trucks will move at different speeds across different regional markets. Key messages that inform the long-term powertrain forecast are noted below.
The adoption of alternative power sources for medium and heavy commercial trucks will significantly impact the entire logistics ecosystem and economies worldwide. Oil demand will be a metric severely affected. Beyond the obvious uptake of ZEVs, several factors contribute to the decline in oil demand. It's crucial to emphasize that no single reason independently drives demand down; rather, it's the cumulative impact of multiple factors such as:
The Reinventing the Truck report unveils two plausible scenarios amidst a changing landscape. The different scenario storylines unfold narratives of how the future market landscape will evolve and how clean energy technology will transform the MHCV fuel mix. Each insight in the report emphasizes a consistent takeaway: change is inevitable.
The report is available now for subscribers.
Please contact us for more information on the latest Reinventing the Truck report!
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.