Assessing midterm and long-term powertrain forecasts relies on key pillars, including the regulatory environment, total cost of ownership forecasts, and industry signposts such as product availability and investment trends. Achieving a balance between OEM expectations, government ambitions, and S&P Global research and analysis is a crucial part of the RTT forecasts.

In the RTT markets—mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the US—short- to midterm sales trends will be influenced by global economic and geopolitical factors, as well as impending regulations that could alter buying patterns. Long-term, growth in truck sales will be partly offset by a modal shift in freight movement, increased efficiency in the trucking ecosystem and, in certain markets, a slightly weaker economic outlook.

As it relates to powertrain changes, over the past 24 months there has been significant momentum to decarbonize the trucking industry, with varying levels of motivation across different regions. For those more familiar with the light vehicle market, trucking stands out for its significance to the global economy by its movement of goods and the expectation of a future with two distinct zero-emission options: battery-electric and hydrogen.

It is also important to note that cleaner alternatives such as natural gas trucks and hybridization should not be disregarded. The adoption of zero-emission and electrified trucks will move at different speeds across different regional markets. Key messages that inform the long-term powertrain forecast are noted below.