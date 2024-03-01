We expect that auto sales in February should recover mildly from the January 2024 result, but sustained momentum seems tough to come by, given the current purchase environment facing auto consumers," said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility. "While pricing, inventory, and incentive trends are seemingly moving in the correct directions, respectively, to promote new vehicle sales growth, high-interest rates, and uncertain economic conditions continue to push against any consistent upshift for demand levels."

S&P Global Mobility's automotive industry forecast for 2024 reflects sustained, but more moderate growth levels for US light vehicle sales. We expect production levels to continue to develop, especially early in the year as some automakers look to continue to restock in the wake of production shutdowns late in 2023 and decent December 2023 sales volume.

The advancing production levels set the stage for incentives and inventory to continue to develop, potentially enticing new vehicle buyers who remain on the sidelines due to higher interest rates. S&P Global Mobility projects a calendar-year 2024 light vehicle sales volume of 15.9 million units, a 3% increase from the 2023 tally.