The automotive industry has been searching for a cheaper, more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. While experimenting with several cathode chemistries, including iron-based lithium-ion batteries in low-end models and variants, the industry has also been working on sodium-ion batteries.

Although iron-based lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) are cheaper, they are unable to fully resolve all supply chain issues, which is where sodium-ion batteries come in. Sodium is nearly 400 times more abundant than lithium, making its procurement much easier.

Last year was a particularly moving year for sodium-ion battery technology in the automotive segment, with several big-ticket announcements, which have continued into 2024. Some of the companies that made a move toward sodium-ion batteries include mainland Chinese automakers BYD, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile, and Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle.

In April 2023, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) announced that Chery Automobile became the first customer for its sodium-ion batteries. CATL unveiled its internally developed sodium-ion batteries in July 2021. While CATL's first-generation sodium-ion battery had an energy density of 160 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg), the battery maker's next-generation sodium-ion battery energy density will exceed 200 Wh/kg.

However, we are now witnessing non-mainland Chinese players entering the fray. Stellantis and Northvolt recently announced their move toward sodium-ion battery technology.