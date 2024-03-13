The Indian market has long been seen as the industry's last great growth opportunity. Although it has been a rocky road, with many original equipment manufacturers — such as Ford and GM — suffering blowouts in the pursuit of the opportunity. That volume potential now looks set to be realized.

Between 2020 and 2025 it is set to grow at a pace only bettered by the much smaller Indonesian market among those selling over 1 million light vehicles a year and on its way from the 4.5 million-plus level now to an 8 million-plus market by the mid-2030s. That is the first part of the good-news story.

The second part is that as India gets richer, so too does the market mix — no surprises there. But it is quite a shift from the market being viewed as a bastion of stripped-out A- and B-segment buzz boxes.

Therefore, features long held as being reserved just for the premium segment are flowing into other areas of the market. OEMs are offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance and driver monitoring systems.

Effectively, India is beginning to look a lot like other markets in the world and is bringing a significant uptick in ADAS adoption — a win-win for vehicle planners and consumers alike.

However, amid this promise, challenges loom. Regulatory delays emerge as a significant hurdle. Customizing ADAS solutions for the unique characteristics of Indian roads is also imperative to ensure their effectiveness and widespread adoption. Meanwhile, those roads are rapidly developing. Highway construction is now moving at a fivefold pace versus ten years ago, further supporting the rollout of ADAS features such as highway assist.