Rapid expansion in the electric motor (e-motor) market is on the horizon, driven by the eAxle market and evolving technologies. As original equipment manufacturers increasingly keep design in-house but outsource production, which players stand to gain?

S&P Global Mobility forecasts a fourfold increase in the e-motor market in the next 12 years, with expected production of over 120 million motors by 2034. The eAxle market is set to drive this growth, with its motor production share projected to increase from 38% in 2023 to 69% in 2034.

Emerging technologies such as eBeam are gaining attention. This technology will likely be driven by the North American pickup market's loading/towing needs; additionally, it could potentially grow in the European van market and the pickup and van markets in Greater China.

Hairpin winding technology is also on the rise due to its efficiency and power density, despite its intricate manufacturing process. It is anticipated to become the preferred choice for eAxle motors, with substantial growth in Europe and North America in the coming years.

While rare earth-based magnet technology currently dominates, exploration of alternatives is underway to reduce this dependence. For instance, employing non-rare earth-based motors in secondary e-Axles, especially for 4-wheel-drive electric vehicles, could reduce the market share of motors needing rare earth elements from 78% to 60%.