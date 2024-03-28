The French government launched a program earlier this year to promote electric car adoption among low-income households, but the overwhelming response exceeded supply. The program offered leasing options and subsidies, contributing to increased electric vehicle sales. The program includes a carbon footprint incentive penalizing batteries produced in countries with carbon-intensive grids.

The original initiative offered leasing options for 25,000 European-manufactured EVs at a monthly rate of €100-€150, without a deposit. However, the response was overwhelming, with 90,000 applications received within weeks, surpassing the available supply.

The program aimed to make EVs more accessible by providing subsidies of up to €13,000 per qualifying EV and affordable leasing options. Eligibility criteria included a maximum taxable household income of €15,400 per person and a retail price limit of €47,000.

Initially, the government allocated €1.5 billion for 20,000 leases, but owing to the high demand, it increased the number to 50,000. However, officials halted the scheme in 2024 with expectations that it will resume in 2025.

The program is an extension of France's "bonus ecologique" and has contributed to a huge increase in EV sales in the country. The government has since announced a 20% reduction in subsidies for higher-income car buyers of electric and hybrid vehicles, aiming to prevent budget overruns. This decision has raised concerns about potential declines in registrations, similar to what happened in Germany.

Although the ecological bonus has been instrumental in boosting EV sales, the recent subsidy cut has sparked opposition from some calling for the need for elected officials to prioritize the ecological transition.