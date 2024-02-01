S&P Global Offerings
01 Feb 2024
Major data powerhouses unite: S&P Global Mobility enhances Automotive News offerings.
S&P Global Mobility has partnered with Automotive News to expand the information and services available through the Automotive News Research & Data Center.
This collaboration provides Automotive News Data Center subscribers a sampling of valuable data, including US market loyalty data, quarterly data on the number of US vehicles in operation, and monthly tallies of US light vehicle registrations by make and model. Readers can access S&P Global Mobility's Global Auto Demand Tracker, a state-of-the-art tool that analyzes sales performance in real time for over 150 global markets.
S&P Global Mobility will also continue to supply the Automotive News Research & Data Center with sales and production forecasts, daily Market Scan rebate and incentive reports, and other key market data tools.
This partnership provides the most up to date comprehensive and actionable insights for industry professionals. Stay tuned for more updates!
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
Media Release