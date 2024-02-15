The transportation sector's objective to curtail greenhouse gas emissions has evolved beyond merely addressing emissions during vehicle operation. The focus has broadened to encompass a life cycle assessment perspective, spanning the extraction of minerals used in vehicle production to the recycling process. This comprehensive approach aims to assess and manage GHG emissions at every stage of a vehicle's life and acknowledges the environmental impact from raw material extraction to end-of-life considerations.

The elephant in the room in this quest is the electric vehicle battery supply chain. A new forecast by S&P Global Mobility shows that battery cells account for 43% of the total carbon footprint of materials used in an EV. The research identifies that, in the cell's overall carbon footprint, cathode active materials account for the highest portion of the overall cell carbon footprint at 58%, followed by anode active materials and cell assembly at 14% each.

Additionally, the research shows that lithium iron phosphate chemistries have a higher overall carbon intensity than nickel cobalt manganese chemistries. This adds another dimension to portfolio management since some original equipment manufacturers turn to lithium iron phosphate as a low-cost, higher-volume solution. The forecast covers the CO2 equivalent for cathode active materials, anode active materials and battery cells from a cradle-to-gate perspective.