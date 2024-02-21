Aptiv's decision to discontinue capital support for Motional further accentuates the industry concerns around the return on investment related to the commercialization of Level 4/5 robo-taxi business model.

Aptiv's CEO, Kevin Clark, stated during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that although Motional, its robo-taxi venture with Hyundai Motor, continues to progress on its technology roadmap, Aptiv is exploring alternatives to reduce its ownership interest. "The costs related to delivering the tech principally, in and around hardware, really makes it challenging from an adoption standpoint in the mobility on-demand market," Clark said.

Motional was established in 2020 as a 50:50 joint venture (JV) focused on autonomous driving technology with each partner investing $2 billion. Its roots trace back to nuTonomy, founded in 2013 by Karl Iagnemma and Emilio Frazzoli in Boston. NuTonomy rapidly gained recognition for successfully testing autonomous vehicle technology on public roads.

In 2017, Delphi acquired nuTonomy for a substantial $450 million. As Delphi later underwent a strategic split, its focus on advanced electronic systems, safety technology, and autonomous vehicle hardware and software crystallized into Aptiv. NuTonomy seamlessly integrated into Aptiv.

Collaborating with Hyundai Motor, Motional unveiled plans to co-develop production-ready autonomous versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, earmarked for deployment in a robo-taxi service slated for launch this year. The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore emerged as a pivotal hub for advancing this initiative.

Motional's geographical footprint extends across key cities worldwide, including Boston, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Singapore, where rigorous testing regimes validate the robustness and safety of its technology. Notably, Motional established autonomous delivery services in partnership with Uber Eats in Los Angeles. Motional also announced its plans during CES 2024 to collaborate with Kia on developing next-generation vehicles primed for commercial deployment later this decade.