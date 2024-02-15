Tesla and Volvo Cars have reportedly announced the suspension of certain production operations in Europe owing to a lack of components. For others, including Stellantis and Suzuki, production lines have been paused or disrupted, and some are resorting to air freight to mitigate delays, while adding cost. Volkswagen says it is managing the situation to minimize the impact on production.

Tire manufacturer Michelin planned a production halt at four Spanish factories on Jan. 20-21, owing to delays in raw material delivery. Despite having sufficient rubber stocks, Michelin acknowledges the ongoing challenges in maintaining supplies of sea-transported raw materials.

Depending on the duration of the shipping disruption, mid- and long-term impacts for OEM and supplier bottom lines, and future strategic spending decisions, could manifest. In the current inflationary climate and with vehicle demand already facing headwinds, the OEMs may prefer to absorb the increased shipping costs at a risk to margin, rather than industry volume.

While there may be budgetary headroom in the short term, any prolongation in the crisis could impact future capital expenditure projects and could be detrimental to an automaker's outlook at any stage; but right now, the industry is going through a particularly capital-intensive phase of its development: Electrification, batteries, autonomous vehicles and software-defined vehicles are all competing for any spare automaker dollars. Any automakers significantly exposed to the additional costs — particularly European OEMs currently active in battery and battery raw material sourcing arrangements — could have plans impacted with implications for future competitive positioning.