As we approach the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), a seismic shift is looming over the automotive market. We expect auto lease returns to plummet compared to the previous year, potentially wiping out a significant number of units from the industry.

The pressure is on for dealers and automotive lenders, but with the right strategies, there's a silver lining. Read on to discover what's driving these changes in the auto lease market, why it matters and how your business can turn this challenge into an opportunity.