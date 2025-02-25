S&P Global Offerings
20 December 2024
As we approach H1 2025, auto lease returns are expected to plummet compared to previous year. Read all you need to know about auto lease returns in 2025 here.
As we approach the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), a seismic shift is looming over the automotive market. We expect auto lease returns to plummet compared to the previous year, potentially wiping out a significant number of units from the industry.
The pressure is on for dealers and automotive lenders, but with the right strategies, there's a silver lining. Read on to discover what's driving these changes in the auto lease market, why it matters and how your business can turn this challenge into an opportunity.
In H1 2025, we project lease maturities to fall by 41% compared to the same period in 2024. This significant decline could translate into a hit of nearly 1 million vehicles to the industry.
The premium market will take the hardest hit, with an expected 46% drop in auto lease returns. We expect mainstream segments to experience a decline of 39%. Most major vehicle brands will see decreases, but the range is wide—from a modest 11% drop to a staggering 81% reduction in auto lease returns for some major players.
The reasons behind this shift largely stem from a change in consumer behavior in response to the market conditions two to three years ago.
There are a few key factors that influenced those decisions:
The challenge in H1 2025 remains: how do we get consumers to switch back to auto leasing? The good news is that the industry has levers to pull, and lease payments as a percentage of MSRP dropped in 2024.
Although the challenges of H1 2025 will be significant, there is light at the end of the tunnel. By H1 2026, the market should begin to stabilize, and we should see more meaningful improvement in H1 2027, with auto lease return growth due to a 21% increase in 36-month lease volume in H1 2024.
That growth could increase to roughly 30 percent if recent trends in lease volume continue, as 24-month leases that go out the door in H1 2025 will begin returning in H1 2027. There is potential for additional upside in H1 2027 and H1 2028 if OEMs can successfully convert customers who have switched to financing back into leasing. Even so, we expect total lease maturities in future years to remain well below the higher levels seen from 2021 to 2024.
The first half of 2025 presents not only a significant challenge for car dealers and automotive lenders but also an opportunity to adapt to changing consumer behavior. By understanding the factors driving the decline in auto lease returns and taking proactive steps to attract lessees back to the market, dealerships and lenders can position themselves for success as the market begins its recovery in the coming years.
AutoCreditInsight - offered in partnership with TransUnion - provides clients24/7 access to new vehicle information and aggregated return-to-market volumes by monthwith depersonalized loan and credit information.
Market Scan providesOEMs with fast, competitive payment analysis across vehicles, helping you to optimize your incentives and sales strategies to match your competition.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.