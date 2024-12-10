While these changes are expected to boost consumer confidence and borrowing power, they also introduce new challenges for lenders, particularly in terms of heightened competition and pressure on profit margins.

With the cuts we've seen, it will be less expensive for lenders to extend credit to customers, and costs should decrease for the end consumer. But this leads to another challenge: adapting to changing rates and competitive pressures.

Lenders most likely will respond to the rate cut by lowering their own interest rates, which could narrow their gap with the federal-set prime rate. Lenders that have the smallest margin stand to win the most business, but they risk cutting into their profits.

Lower rates could help decrease inventory levels, much to the relief of dealers. But if inventory remains high, OEMs and captive lenders face additional pressure to offer subvened incentives, further cutting into their bottom lines.

Still, lower rates along with OEM and captive lender subvened incentives can attract customers in a competitive marketplace.