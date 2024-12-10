In 2021, demand for Chinese heavy trucks surged by 112% in the Eastern European market, largely due to increased demand from Russia. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine unfolded, all Western auto manufacturers exited the Russian market, which allowed Chinese truck brands to capture a larger share.

Due to changes in Russian tax rules, Russia became the top destination of Chinese MHCV exports from 2021 to 2023. As Russia looks to bolster its economy and infrastructure, demand for Chinese goods — ranging from machinery to consumer products — has surged.

China and Russia have been strengthening their political and economic ties, fostering a more conducive environment for trade. Increased energy exports from Russia to China have also facilitated trade. As a result, MHCV exports to Russia rose by 172% from 2021 to 2022, totalling 25,900 units, with heavy trucks leading this growth.

Top exporters to Russia in 2022 included CNHTC, Hongyan, Jianghuai and Shaanxi Auto Heavy. In 2023, exports to Russia continued to climb, increasing by 90% to surpass 49,300 units.