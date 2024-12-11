During the last week of November, the available retail advertised inventory in the US climbed to 3.1 million vehicles, a 30% increase from the last week of December 2023. This trend shows that vehicle inventories have fully recovered from the semiconductor shortage two years ago, with surpluses returning to pre-pandemic levels. Available inventory has exceeded three million units for three consecutive months, and dealers must contend with vehicles remaining on lots for an average of 81 days.

Rising inventory levels cut across most manufacturers, but seven brands face more pressure to clear their lots. Cadillac, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Land Rover are all experiencing inventory growth above 50% (Figure 1). Collectively, they have added more than 523,000 units and account for 73% of the total inventory increase in 2024.