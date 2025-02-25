/ Decarbonizing Finance: Unveiling Hidden Carbon Emissions in Financial Markets

Measuring financed emissions typically involves calculating the carbon footprint of the entities receiving financing. This process can include evaluating the emissions produced by the funded projects or companies, which is essential for understanding the environmental impact of financial activities.

However, when calculating financed emissions for the automotive industry, for example, there is significant variance in whether the entire lifecycle aspect of vehicles is considered, with some banks only including tailpipe emissions (tank-to-wheel). Further, the quality of data used to measure and report emissions varies widely, with some banks not disclosing the data quality scores they use.

The assessment of financed emissions is increasingly becoming a focus for regulators, investors, and the public, as there is a growing demand for transparency and accountability in the financial sector's role in addressing climate change.