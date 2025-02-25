/ Decarbonizing Finance: Unveiling Hidden Carbon Emissions in Financial Markets

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
13 December 2024
Understand the complexities of carbon emissions within the financial sector and the sector’s role in driving decarbonization.
The financial sector has a pivotal role to play in steering the global automotive industry towards sustainability. However, inconsistent methodologies for measuring emissions, varying data quality, and poor visibility are all critical challenges that make industry-level comparisons difficult.
Financed emissions have emerged as a critical concept in understanding the environmental impact of financial institutions, including banks, investment firms, and insurance companies. These emissions are defined as the greenhouse gas emissions that arise from the financial activities of these institutions, specifically linked to the projects and companies they finance through various means such as loans, investments, or underwriting.
Unlike direct emissions produced by an institution's own operations, financed emissions represent the broader climate footprint resulting from the allocation of financial resources to entities that may contribute to greenhouse gas emissions through their operations.
Understanding the full scope of emissions that are produced by the world economy - as categorized under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol - is essential for companies to assess and manage their carbon footprints effectively:
Measuring financed emissions typically involves calculating the carbon footprint of the entities receiving financing. This process can include evaluating the emissions produced by the funded projects or companies, which is essential for understanding the environmental impact of financial activities.
However, when calculating financed emissions for the automotive industry, for example, there is significant variance in whether the entire lifecycle aspect of vehicles is considered, with some banks only including tailpipe emissions (tank-to-wheel). Further, the quality of data used to measure and report emissions varies widely, with some banks not disclosing the data quality scores they use.
The assessment of financed emissions is increasingly becoming a focus for regulators, investors, and the public, as there is a growing demand for transparency and accountability in the financial sector's role in addressing climate change.
Financed emissions represent a vital metric for evaluating the environmental impact of financial institutions. Understanding this concept is crucial for stakeholders aiming to promote sustainability within the financial sector.
S&P Global Mobility's recent whitepaper, Decarbonizing Finance: Unveiling Hidden Carbon Emissions in Financial Markets, explores the complexities of carbon emissions within the financial sector — focusing on their investments in the automotive industry — and examines the critical role of financial markets in driving decarbonization. The financial industry's commitment to enhancing emissions measurement frameworks and influencing corporate sustainability strategies is vital for driving the automotive sector's decarbonization.
Through an analysis of emissions measurement frameworks, regulatory drivers, and the financial industry's influence, we aim to shed light on hidden carbon within finance and outline the path forward.
Collaboration between OEMs, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies offers significant opportunities for innovation and progress. By adopting more uniform and transparent accounting practices, financial institutions can play a pivotal role in accelerating the automotive sector's transition to a low-carbon future.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.