In our updated special report, we discuss how we see several key areas unfolding under this Republican White House. While the winner of the US presidency has now been resolved, it is just one piece of a complex environment, and we still advise that a scenario mindset remains critical for stakeholder decision-making. Critical decisions need to consider business and market demand issues in the context of upper and lower bounds derived from plausible scenarios, along with a baseline forecast.

We expect to see that one dominant trait of the incoming White House Administration will be speed, and pressure to rethink how things are done to make sure change happens faster.

The new Administration will challenge old norms and assumptions. Under President Trump's first term, he pushed for legislative and executive order changes to happen more quickly and made decisions faster than most previous presidents. It is likely that trait will be accentuated with the second term. The executive branch agencies are expected to be pushed to speed processes and reach conclusions faster, with a goal of implementing changes to regulations more quickly.