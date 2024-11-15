Over the past decade, mainland China's medium- and heavy-commercial-vehicle (MHCV) production has experienced remarkable growth, soaring from 1.3 million units in 2013 to a peak of 2.1 million units in 2020.

Despite this impressive expansion, production factories are not operating at full capacity, and average plant utilization has struggled to exceed 50%. As of the end of 2023, mainland China's MHCV production volume was at 1.11 million units — just 24% of total production capacity, which is estimated to have reached 4.7 million units, per S&P Global Mobility's MHCV Production Capacity Module.