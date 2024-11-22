S&P Global Offerings
22 November 2024
Los Angeles and Guangzhou auto shows spotlight distinct market trends, with China embracing tech-driven EVs while US focuses on utility vehicles.
The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful automotive industry analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.
The auto industry spotlight turned to Guangzhou, China (mainland) and Los Angeles, California in November as their respective auto shows kicked off, proving that these events still effectively drive consumer engagement and unveil key automotive innovations.
Between the two markets, mainland China has greater potential for volume growth compared to the US. During 2019-23, annual vehicle sales in mainland China averaged 24.4 million units, while the US market averaged only 15.2 million units. S&P Global Mobility forecasts annual sales in the mainland China market to average 27.5 million units in 2024-28, increasing by 3.2 million units compared with the 2019-23 average.
Meanwhile, the US market is expected to average 16.4 million annual sales in 2024-28, increasing by 1.1 million- units. Average annual sales per year in mainland China will improve 12.9% while the US measure will improve only 7.3% during the same period.
Here are the key highlights from both auto shows.
Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province in southern China, is hosting the 22nd Auto Guangzhou 2024 from Nov. 15-24, with most news catering to the local market. The major regional auto show attracted more than 80 brands to showcase their latest models — with 1,171 cars on display — including 512 new-energy vehicles (NEVs), according to the show organizer.
Global automakers like Nissan, Honda, Volkswagen, Audi and BMW are participating, although Chinese automakers are capturing the headlines with their strong presence in the electric vehicle (EV) market.
As automakers increasingly focus on electric and intelligent vehicle technologies, early media coverage has centered on Chinese tech companies' growing presence at the auto show. Huawei-backed HIMA (Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance), for instance, is showcasing an array of models from the AITO, Luxeed and Stelato brands. HIMA is an automotive alliance of brands introduced by Huawei and its Chinese OEM partners.
The latest addition to this smart car technology alliance is the MAEXTRO, a premium brand introduced by Huawei and JAC. Chinese smartphone market Xiaomi also showcased its "halo car," the SU7 Ultra. The SU7 Ultra prototype gained fame by setting a record lap time for a four-door sedan at Germany's renowned Nürburgring racetrack in late October.
These latest models from the smartphone makers demonstrate how quickly the mainland Chinese market has embraced technologies from the consumer electronics sector for use in the automotive industry.
BYD, which set a monthly sales record of 500,000 NEVs in mainland China in October, aspires to tap into the premium vehicle segment with its new Denza models. The Denza Z9, a large five-door sedan, features BYD's e3 tri-motor powertrain that produces up to 966 PferdStarke (ps) of power in the battery-electric model and up to 870 ps of power in the plug-in hybrid model. This well-equipped executive sedan will compete with the Mercedes-Benz E Class and BMW 5-Series in China's premium car market.
Image Credit: BYD
Meanwhile, global carmakers are equipping their latest China-market models with smart cabin and automated driving technologies. Nissan presented the N7, a midsize electric sedan developed with its joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor. The Japanese carmaker said the N7 will feature an automated driving system developed by Chinese tech company Momenta. Additionally, the N7 will offer Nissan's new-generation smart cockpit system powered by Qualcomm's latest 8295 chip. Audi displayed its latest-generation of BEVs and ICE production vehicles as it intends to pursue a dual-track strategy.
Earlier this month, Audi launched the AUDI brand, a new product line of BEVs developed with China's SAIC. SAIC will contribute vehicle software development knowledge, while Audi will focus on design and engineering. The AUDI brand, spelled in four capital letters rather than being presented as the four rings logo, is more of a startup brand for Audi. Its appeal to mainland Chinese car buyers will become clearer when the first model is launched in 2025.
AutoMobility LA saw a handful of new models, but as expected, no new automotive brands debuted at this year's show. In the US, auto shows have declined as the primary platform for new vehicle launches. The models introduced at AutoMobility LA reflect the US preference for utility vehicles, as well as demand for a mix of propulsion systems.
Companies revealed several vehicles online in the week before the show, including the 2025 Acura ADX compact crossover, the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport midsize crossover and the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq three-row utility vehicle — the ADX and Passport were on display at the show. Of these three, the Vistiq is the only electrified product, and it was not on display.
The 2024 AutoMobility LA show prominently featured the Hyundai Motor Group brands, including Hyundai, Genesis and Kia. Other traditional automakers had minimal announcements, and no new brands are anticipated soon. The new products at this year's show were all utility vehicles, with a mix of powertrains.
LA Auto Show, photo by Stephanie Brinley
Honda and Acura presented only ICE models, while Kia revealed its best-selling Sportage with traditional ICE, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Kia also showcased the EV9 GT with 501 hp and a facelifted EV6 promising a larger battery and extended range. Genesis introduced the updated GV70 midsize luxury SUV, in ICE and EV versions, and announced the establishment of the Genesis Design America office in California. The new office cements its commitment to US market.
Hyundai's Ioniq 9 is the brand's first three-row battery-electric SUV. The Ioniq 9 shares its platform with the Kia EV9 but features Hyundai's sense of style and design. Although the Ioniq 9 takes a distinct look from the EV9, its and design and interior choices align with the Hyundai brand and its other electric vehicles. The Ioniq 9 will launch in early 2025 in South Korea and the US, followed by other markets.
Volkswagen was the other automaker with a key announcement and shared the US specification of Tiguan. The Tiguan is the brand's bestselling vehicle globally, and the European version was launched in September 2023. The US model features differences in powertrain and wheelbase, taking a bolder look with a stronger utility stance. The most interesting update is the more premium interior. The Tiguan remains competitive in the US compact crossover segment that is dominated by the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, both of which aggressively push hybrid variants.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.