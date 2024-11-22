The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful automotive industry analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.

The auto industry spotlight turned to Guangzhou, China (mainland) and Los Angeles, California in November as their respective auto shows kicked off, proving that these events still effectively drive consumer engagement and unveil key automotive innovations.

Between the two markets, mainland China has greater potential for volume growth compared to the US. During 2019-23, annual vehicle sales in mainland China averaged 24.4 million units, while the US market averaged only 15.2 million units. S&P Global Mobility forecasts annual sales in the mainland China market to average 27.5 million units in 2024-28, increasing by 3.2 million units compared with the 2019-23 average.

Meanwhile, the US market is expected to average 16.4 million annual sales in 2024-28, increasing by 1.1 million- units. Average annual sales per year in mainland China will improve 12.9% while the US measure will improve only 7.3% during the same period.

Here are the key highlights from both auto shows.