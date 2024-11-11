/ Aging and Tech-Enabled Vehicles Present Opportunities to Increase Service Revenue

The technology composition of vehicles is shifting. Consider this: In 2016, the average number of semiconductors used in new vehicles was under 200. That number has since grown 11x, with today's new vehicles averaging more than 1,900 semiconductors per vehicle. By 2030, the number could rise to over 2,800 per vehicle, according to S&P Global Mobility estimates.

Meanwhile, many aging vehicles are equipped with outdated technology, which can complicate repairs, parts availability and maintenance. However, concerns about new vehicle affordability has owners weighing the costs of new vehicle ownership compared to increased maintenance and repair costs on their current vehicles, with many choosing the latter.

Gas, hybrid and electric powertrains add to the complexity, leading to staffing and training challenges in the auto repair industry. This presents an opportunity for dealerships and OEMS to position their service department as a hub of expertise, increasing customer loyalty and strengthening CRM databases along the way.

With the rise of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) on the horizon, dealerships must also adapt to a market where consumers expect advanced features like AI-driven object detection and sophisticated infotainment systems. This shift requires service bays to be equipped not only with traditional tools and the latest technology to diagnose and repair complex systems.

Additionally, the transition to SDVs and the rise of subscription-based services for software updates require ongoing customer engagement. Dealerships can leverage these trends to create value propositions that emphasize the benefits of regular service visits, for repairs and enhanced feature updates.