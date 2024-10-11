Chinese OEM MG has notably doubled its European sales for four consecutive years; it surpassed Tesla to become the #1 brand exported to Europe in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, MG sold approximately 130,000 units in Europe, while brands like Volvo and BYD saw significant sales increases.

However, not all brands fared well. Tesla's import growth in the region slowed due to local production of the Model Y in Germany. Dacia also faced challenges due to changes in France's EV bonus (incentive) system and the removal of EV incentives in Germany.

Meanwhile, other Chinese brands like Nio, Xpeng, and Chery Omoda are just beginning their expansion into Europe.