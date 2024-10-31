The top 50 designated market areas (DMAs), representing 72% of the US market, have seen a striking shift in new model retail advertised inventory, with year-over-year increases in these areas of over 50% in August 2024, raising the average available inventory to nearly three months.

This inventory surge continues to outpace demand across mainstream and luxury vehicles and across fuel types, with luxury and gas models accounting for the largest increases (Figure 1A-B). However, electric vehicles (EVs) continue to lead in total monthly inventory, although their growth rate from last year has been just 6%. Dealers have successfully used leasing and incentives to move their EVs off the lot.