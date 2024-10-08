While major markets like mainland China, the United States, and Germany grappled with production setbacks during disruptions caused by COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages, automotive industry in India showed resilience. Indian automotive OEMs demonstrated a stronger capability to secure semiconductor supplies despite having lower purchasing power compared to global car manufacturers and offering fewer features in their vehicles.

India's high GDP growth rate, which is further projected to remain over 6% between 2026 and 2031, significantly higher than the global average of 2.7%. India's domestic automotive market is a significant draw for global automakers. As the 3rd largest market in light vehicle sales and the 4th largest in light vehicle production, India's low car penetration rate of just 38 vehicles per 1,000 people presents a massive opportunity for the automotive industry of India. According to S&P Global Mobility Light Vehicle Production Forecasts, production capacity is expected to rise from 6.8 million units in 2023 to 10 million by 2031, further solidifying India's role in the global automotive landscape.

Concurrently, the US and EU's increased tariffs on Chinese EVs have created a void that India is well-positioned to fill. With its stable supply chain, light vehicle production growth in India is expected to maintain a steady pace. S&P Global Mobility projects a growth rate of 4 percent for 2024, with longer-term expectations of growth stabilizing between 4% and 6% annually through 2031.

A significant driver of this growth is the anticipated increase in exports from major manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, which may benefit from the growing demand for affordable vehicles in emerging markets.

Suzuki, for example, aims to ramp up production to 4 million units by 2031, with a focus on hybrids and EVs.