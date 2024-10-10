As a result of electrification efforts, S&P Global Mobility projects that the global new light vehicle fleet's average tailpipe CO₂ emissions will drop about 75% from 2015 through 2035. But this drop is not without its challenges. Our whitepaper "Automakers' Decarbonization Efforts in Action" explores the progress and challenges in the decarbonization efforts of automakers, with a particular focus on the transition to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and the reduction of carbon emissions throughout the value chain.