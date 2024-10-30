Consequently, investments are beginning to mount up for both research and development and for local manufacturing of semiconductors. According to a report in Mint, Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek plans to increase its presence in the Indian automotive sector. Mike Chang, corporate vice president at MediaTek, was quoted as saying that the company's chipsets will be integrated into five car models by October and 11 more by the end of 2024.

MediaTek is also expanding its R&D efforts, looking to leverage Indian talent for research and design, with plans to add new sites to its existing centers in Bangalore and Noida. MediaTek plans to deploy India-made internet of things modules, apps and clusters, which make up the infotainment touch screen.

Qualcomm also seems bullish on India. The US company is reportedly in trials with various automakers for its chipsets and has teamed up with India's Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and TVS Motor to drive digitalization in the automotive sector.