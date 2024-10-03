BMW said Sept. 10 that the IBS-related technical actions will result in additional warranty costs in the high three-digit millions in the third quarter. The disclosure brought a profit warning and BMW's market value dropped roughly $5.5 billion as a result.

The company also confirmed that halting the delivery of vehicles — due to the IBS-related defect — that are not already in customers' hands will have a negative worldwide sales effect in the second half. The Associated Press reported Sept. 11, citing BMW, that of the 1.53 million affected cars, 1.2 million are already in customers' hands — while about 320,000 remain with BMW or in dealer stock.

BMW told The Associated Press that the company first identified the issue during an internal quality check, prompting a safety recall in February, but since then additional cases have been identified "beyond the scope of the original recall." Prolonged recall issues may alter public perception about a brand's commitment to safety and quality assurance. BMW is expected to intensify its quality control measures and supplier management to prevent future defects. This involves increased scrutiny of production processes and supplier operations.

The recall related to brake systems in BMW vehicles is expected to have implications for Continental as well. If the core issues behind the recall are not addressed promptly it could impact the company's future contracts and collaborations. As per S&P Global Mobility data, as well as BMW, Continental supplies brake actuation systems to original equipment manufacturers such as Renault-Nissan, Ford and Stellantis. BMW is one of Continental's largest OEM partners, with significant brake actuation demand in 2024, and it is expected to maintain this strong relationship.