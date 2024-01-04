Automakers and suppliers concerned about the availability of access to raw materials for electric car batteries are turning their attention to alternative sources: scrap from battery production and recyclable metals from end-of-life batteries.

The expected increase in global EV sales by the end of the decade will put huge pressure on the supply chain for critical battery raw materials such as cobalt, nickel and lithium. For example, despite a current surplus in lithium, demand projections for the mineral will likely be in deficit by 2027, according to a forecast by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That will create a bottleneck for automotive supply and drive the industry's focus toward battery recycling to keep EV battery costs down, according to a S&P Global Mobility analysis.

In addition to the ecological costs of mining, there are humanitarian concerns accessing certain battery-grade raw materials — such as sourcing cobalt from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where a variety of geo-political issues are in play. There are also macroeconomic concerns regarding the regional monopoly of mainland China in vertically integrating material supply and refining. In addition to investing heavily in offshore mines, mainland China controls most of the world's cobalt and lithium refining — the crucial middle step between mining and cell manufacturing. More than 60% of both cobalt and lithium are refined in mainland China.

In response, several countries have been mandating increased local sourcing of raw materials. But countries not having natural reserves for these materials will have to rely on recycling end-of-life (EOL) batteries for their resources. By 2032, S&P Global Mobility estimates around 900 GWh of EOL batteries will be available for recycling. That's the equivalent of batteries for 12 million electric vehicles.

Foreseeing a challenge in securing raw materials, several automakers have established partnerships with raw-material suppliers and recyclers. For example, Volkswagen and Audi have partnered with Redwood Materials in North America, Umicore in Europe, and Ganfeng Lithium in mainland China for battery recycling.

Some automakers are setting up in-house operations. Early in 2023, Mercedes-Benz broke ground on a battery recycling plant in Kuppenheim, Germany, that had been scheduled to begin mechanical dismantling of EV batteries by year's end. Tesla also has announced plans for its battery factories to recycle batteries on-site.