For most people in business, "sustainability" usually concerns the longevity of financials, product performance, and the reduction of waste within systems. Messaging around sustainability has, in some circles, become equivalent to carbon accounting.

Performance of materials in real-world conditions will be contrasted with marketing messages and idealistic scenarios. For engineers being asked to improve recycled material content in components, reduce carbon footprint, or integrate biomaterials into their components, the task is typically associated with cost neutrality. But with the current macroeconomic conditions, automotive product portfolios, and changing optics of high-level initiatives, sustainability may evolve toward its initial definition of overall environmental responsibility.

OEMs in Europe are currently working to meet recycled material content regulatory requirements prior to formal approval. However, there are major problems with the incumbent regulations from the perspective of OEMs and material suppliers.

The EU mandate of recycled content is not a fine-based system, but rather a compliance-based metric which will determine whether a vehicle can be sold in the region. In cases of fine-based systems, OEMs can tolerate a blended changeover plan whereby they may inch toward compliance within a regulatory framework while accepting the increased cost of doing business in the short term. However, in this case, any vehicle with less than 25% recycled plastic will not be permitted for sale in the EU market.

Component engineers are looking to their suppliers for recycled content which can be quickly integrated into existing vehicles - and this is a main friction point in the materials industry. Chemical companies have existing recycled content compounds available for commercial use, but they have not made it through validation processes.

It's possible the OEMs have not allocated enough budget for these extensive and costly recertification processes, based on S&P Global Mobility research within the supply base. One component redesign researched was in the budget range of $50-80 Million, and these activities have slowed due to budgets being reallocated to battery system development, according to the supplier. Additionally, S&P Global Mobility has learned that these material suppliers are highly reluctant to invest in new processing systems that allow for integration of post-consumer waste into the feedstock. Although it is a state-of-the-art process, many of these publicly-traded suppliers are risking profitability in the process.