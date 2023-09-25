The era of peak hype has passed, but forecasters still see long-term adoption in certain segments that benefit from today's rise in automated driving technology

A world of self-driving vehicles and mobility-on-demand is likely to exist eventually, but for the next decade, widespread implementation of autonomous technology will not be realized, according to a new forecast from S&P Global Mobility. The report reflects findings from robust model-level forecasting that autonomous vehicle expectations have not been fulfilled and still face more headwinds - affording significant opportunity and scale to automated driving implementations in the interim.

As the industry navigates the evolving future of mobility, these findings underscore that autonomy remains a long game — one defined by incremental gains rather than overnight transformation.

For the next decade, autonomous tech will be limited to two specific areas: geofenced robotaxis operated by fleets in specific areas, and hands-off systems with various safeguards in personal vehicles that will still require some form of driver engagement.

The latest forecast from S&P Global Mobility notes that Level 5 Autonomy - "A vehicle that can go anywhere and do everything a human driver can," will not be publicly available before 2035, "and probably for some time after that," stated Jeremy Carlson, associate director for the autonomy practice at S&P Global Mobility. "But the outlook for more targeted implementations of the same fundamental technologies, especially in Level 2+ and Level 3 but also for some forms of Level 4, is more positive and will certainly happen on a much shorter timeline."

This latest outlook from S&P Global Mobility reflects the headwinds and slower pace of development that both the automotive and tech industries have demonstrated over the past several years. It paints a stark contrast to the optimism of just five years ago when the world was swept up in the promise and excitement of a future of self-driving vehicles in Levels 4 and 5. Now, S&P Global Mobility presents a more realistic outlook amid this moderated pace of progress while also publishing new data on the intersection of autonomy and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS).