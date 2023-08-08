Tesla has a team of software engineers in Seattle working on video games, and more recently started building a similar team in Austin. The company added an Atari video game emulator using an over-the-air (OTA) software update back in 2018, followed by the launch of the 'Tesla Arcade' in-car gaming platform in 2019. One of the first successful implementations of gaming built into a car, the user interface allowed users to play games through the car itself rather than using a third-party handheld console. Tesla's racing game, "Beach Buggy Racing 2," allowed the on-screen action to be controlled with the car's steering wheel and pedals.

In 2021, Tesla equipped its Model S and Model X vehicles with an AMD APU processor and a discrete RDNA2 GPU for graphics, resulting in up to 10 teraflops of computing power, with Elon Musk comparing its capabilities to Sony's PlayStation 5. The following year the cars were integrated with Valve's Steam, an online video game store and distribution platform. With 16 gigabytes of RAM available, Steam integration means users of the 2022 or newer Model S or Model X have access to thousands of games.

At the 2019 Mobile World Congress, Mercedes-Benz demonstrated a CLA coupe featuring SuperTuxKart — an open-source variant of a classic Nintendo game — which was playable on the large Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system screen. Ambient lighting and interior airflow changed according to the game environment. Thanks to a collaborative deal between Mercedes-Benz and Faurecia in 2022, the latter's Aptoide automotive app store will bring Rovio Entertainment's popular slingshot game Angry Birds to the new 2024 E-Class' MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system.

Audi's move into in-car gaming started in 2019 when it spun out Holoride, a startup that combines Extended Reality (XR) technologies with real-time vehicle data, resulting in a virtual space where riders can enjoy interactive and passive content that reacts to both them and the motion of the car. Holoride technology is based on HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) platform and works with the Vive Flow headset, which wirelessly connects with a vehicle's infotainment hardware. Select Audi models featuring the third-generation modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3) and the latest software cluster offer Holoride-capability for rear seat passengers.

Holoride's aftermarket retrofit device, which can render any vehicle game-ready, provided the user has a subscription to the Holoride platform, was launched for $199 at CES 2023. The basic subscription costs $20 a month or $180 yearly. A $799 package includes the retrofit hardware, an HTC Vive Flow headset, a one-year Holoride subscription and a safety strap. Currently, Holoride users can only play "Cloudbreakers: Leaving Haven" from Schell Games, the studio that brought "Among Us" to VR.

BMW announced a partnership with gaming platform AirConsole in October 2022 and launched the new 5 Series with the AirConsole app in May 2023. Drivers or passengers will be able to play games while the vehicle is stationary. All they need is their smartphone, which will act as a controller, and the BMW Curved Display. The connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is intuitively established by scanning a QR code on the Curved Display, and the AirConsole app supports multiple players. AirConsole will be available on the 7 Series and X5 and larger SUVs, as well the iX and i4 models, by September this year.

Lexus unveiled in 2021 the Gamers' IS vehicle designed by the Twitch community in which LED panels projected content onto the rear window. The car featured a custom-built gaming PC installed in the vehicle's trunk. The gaming system on the passenger's side had haptic feedback in the seat and a high-definition curved monitor, along with a retractable keyboard and mouse platform, and a 3D-printed game controller.

Mainland China's BYD has received a graphical user interface (GUI) patent, which can be used to connect the steering wheel or controller with in-car games based on the vehicle system. It is also working with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW cloud game streaming to its vehicles.