July 2023: +5.8%; 265,999 units vs. 251,498 units
YTD 2023: +1.5%; 1,848,595 units vs. 1,821,896 units
- Light-vehicle sales in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) recorded about 266,000 units in July 2023, marking an increase of 5.8% compared with July 2022. For the year-to-date performance, the market increased 1.5% to about 1.85 million units. The ASEAN market will likely decrease 0.2% to 3.34 million units in 2023.
- Thai light-vehicle sales in July 2023 decreased 7.5% year over year to about 57,200 units. The current high household debt, tighter auto loan approval, poor export performance from global softened demand and rising political uncertainty have delayed consumer purchasing on automotives.
- In 2023, the Bank of Thailand has increased the interest rate by 25 basis points in January, March, May and August to 2.25%, which is expected to push borrow costs to its highest in eight years. Thailand's July headline inflation slightly increased by 0.38% from 0.23% in June, driven by the rise on prices of food and beverages. The government expects the inflation to continue to increase in August, according to world economic uncertainty and Thailand's severe drought.
- According to the S&P Global Market Intelligence July 2023 update, the Thai economy is set to improve by 3.38% in 2023; recovering domestic consumption (especially in the services sector), the pickup in foreign tourists and a better-than-expected global economy lead the improvement.
- The Tourism Authority of Thailand downgraded its 2023 international tourism target from 30 million visitors to 25 million visitors, compared with 11 million visitors in 2022 and 40 million visitors in 2019. Mainland Chinese tourists — accounting for more than 25% of Thailand's total visitors — should only be about 5 million visitors from 7 million-8 million visitors at the last expectation.
- Thailand's export sector has faced challenges amid volatility in the global economy and financial markets. Softening global demand including the US, EU and mainland China, and concerns about geopolitical tensions have affected Thailand exports' value. Exports in 2023 may contract by more than 2%, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.
- The coalition formation has been uncertain after election in May. This led to decline in domestic spending due to risk of protests and political instability. In addition, any delay in government formation would result in a delay in budget approval in the fiscal year of 2024.
- The overall chip shortage bottleneck and delivery time has improved for many manufacturers, although the problem is still delaying production and delivery for some models.
- We expect sales improvement, especially in late 2023, driven by lower inflation; the official announcement of a new prime minister and the cabinet; the peak season of foreign tourists; the easing of the automotive supply constraint problem; as well as the possibility of high promotion and rushing to buy some in-stock vehicles before completely built-up (CBU) battery-electric vehicle (BEV) benefits will end in December 2023 and the new Euro 5 will be applied in 2024.
- We expect 2023 sales to grow at a slower pace of 2.9% year over year to 0.85 million units. The downgrade is also possible considering rising negative risks, including the delay on new government formation, decrease in 2023 export and tourism targets by the government, and tighter auto loan approval according to high household debt.
- The rising star in the automotive segment in 2023 is the BEV, with support from government incentives, the high price of gasoline and concerns over fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution in Thailand. The government's 2022 BEV incentives for CBU, including a reduction of import taxes, a cut of the excise tax and a cash subsidy worth up to 150,000 baht, will end before 2024. While we expect that original equipment manufacturers who joined in the EV 3.0 scheme will start local BEV production in 2024 onward, many OEMs including Changan Automobile and GAC Motor are anticipated to participate in the tentative EV 3.5 scheme if it is approved by the new government.
- In the short term, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the uncertain global economy will pressure the Thai economy, businesses, consumer behaviors and automotive market. We expect a k-shaped recovery among business sectors, while high household debt reaching 90% of GDP will hamper the ability to pay debt, affect decisions to buy high-valued goods and cause stricter loan approvals from financial institutions. In addition, automotive prices that were pushed up in 2023 will remain high, suppressing purchasing power and disrupting automotive demand. The slowdown in key economies will hurt the global economy including the ASEAN economy and consequently ASEAN auto demand. Therefore, a sales recovery will be further delayed, returning to the pre-pandemic level in 2025.
- The further urban expansion after the completion of the public transportation megaproject and substantial overseas investments to join the Eastern Economic Corridor — Thailand's new flagship economic zone — will continue as many companies could allow more remote working and relocation away from crowded big cities; bordering provinces have also gained free-trade and labor opportunities with the creation of the ASEAN Economic Community. The government's electric vehicle scheme will contribute to Thai market demand in the medium-to-long term. Continuous new vehicle launches, and the global battery price decline will lead to better affordability and a wider target consumer range in the future. In the longer term, the automotive industry will grow at a slower pace as penetration levels and public transportation — especially the Skytrain in Bangkok — expand. In addition, there are more concerns about limited roads, and high traffic congestion in big cities will be a future threat.
- Indonesia's light-vehicle market in July decreased by 7.4% year over year to about 74,000 units. The negative growth was due to the slowdown in exports, the high interest rate and the Fed Fund Rate hike. Indonesia exports slumped by more than 20% year over year in June, amid the declining prices of its top commodities and the weakening demand from its key trade partners. The Bank of Indonesia hiked its policy interest rate at the beginning of 2023, which was higher than the last-year level. This is likely to limit the liquidity of car loans because cars will be less affordable for consumers. Fed Fund Rate hikes are likely to impact the Indonesian exchange rate. This can make Indonesia's exports more expensive. The negative factors mentioned earlier can affect consumer confidence in buying big items. In a month-over-month comparison, the market also decreased by 2.6%. Many customers are waiting to buy vehicles during the auto show in August to receive good promotions and campaigns. In the year to date, the Indonesian market increased 3.7% year over year to about 540,000 units.
- We expect the 2023 market to slightly increase by 0.6% to about 0.97 million units. The main factors influencing 2023 performance will likely be continuous strong private spending, leading to solid economic growth of about 4%-5% (close to 2022 level). New car models will be available in the market, offering fresh options to car buyers and restoring their purchasing confidence. Electrified vehicles will likely gain more market share thanks to the latest announcement by the government regarding a value-added tax (VAT) reduction, adding to the current low excise tax scheme; the government had announced the incentive, eligible for local assembled BEVs with local content of at least 40% that would lower the VAT from 11% to 1% from April to December 2023. However, ongoing high fuel price from the government subsidy cut to save the country's costly budget, financial instability from monetary tightening, and the global economic slowdown spreading to the US will create unease for consumers.
- In the short-to-medium term, Indonesian car sales should continue to rise owing to robust demand, product refreshment, further corporate tax cut expectations and public infrastructure improvement. The fuel prices rising from the government subsidy cut since September 2022 will likely affect consumer purchasing. The high raw material prices owing to the Russia-Ukraine tension would dent market performance through the medium term, as it will likely raise car prices and add pressure to the affordability of a new car. In the long term, the market should grow, owing to the rising middle class. Considering the penetration rate in the country is still low, there remains plenty of opportunities for further growth in the years ahead. However, mass rapid transit (MRT) programs may result in consumers prolonging the decision to buy a new car, because MRT can accommodate many people at the same time through business areas that currently face severe traffic jams.