Captives, banks, and many credit unions saw declines in return-to-market loyalty, and many have yet to recover.

Whether customers were leasing or buying vehicles, their loyalty to automotive finance institutions eroded significantly during the pandemic.

Across new-vehicle lease and loan, more than half of all customers defected to a new finance source when returning to market, with the numbers trending steadily downward from the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 through the end of 2022, according to analysis by S&P Global Mobility and TransUnion.

Automaker captive finance companies in particular felt the upheaval in a turbulent marketplace, as inventory shortages made loyalty to specific vehicle brands also plummet. This shift underscores broader automotive industry trends highlighting how supply chain disruptions and changing consumer behavior are reshaping both financing and brand loyalty dynamics.

"Nearly two-thirds of consumers have been switching banks," said Tom Libby, associate director of loyalty solutions and industry analysis for S&P Global Mobility. "There's a nomadic element to this with households moving from one bank to another. That's less loyalty than the banks would like."

At a macro level, the microchip shortage from 2020 through 2022 tilted the supply and demand balance in the direction of sellers. Leasing took a particularly hard hit as the incentives that had driven low monthly payments largely evaporated - there was no need for distressed merchandise tactics, as dealers marked up rare sheet metal as they saw fit. As a result, consumer loyalties overall plummeted, as whichever dealers had inventory on site saw gains, prior brand preferences be damned. This carried over into the lending world as well.

"There was no need for any discounting," Libby said. "The dynamics of the market completely changed."

At the end of 2019, four of the top-ten captives - BMW Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Financial, GM Financial, and World Omni Financial (Southeast Toyota Distributors' main lender) - successfully retained more than half their customers returning to market. But three years later, those numbers had dropped dramatically, with only GM Financial managing to keep even half of its customers, according to analysis from S&P Global Mobility AutoCreditInsight and TransUnion.

Even the captive that topped the 2019 chart — BMW Financial Services — managed to retain just 45.0% of returning customers, when new-vehicle lease and loan numbers were combined, according to S&P Global Mobility AutoCreditInsight and TransUnion. Following GM Financial were Southeast Toyota Finance, then BMW Financial and Ford Motor Credit.