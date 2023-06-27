You don't do your brand a favor if there are different marketing strategies for EVs and ICE vehicles.

EVs are not the impetus for change, but a very strong lever to make the transition to the future of automotive retail. Traditional ICE manufacturers have chosen different innovative approaches when it comes to launching and selling EVs. The retail model where every franchised dealer can sell a brand's electric vehicles (as opposed to only select, "qualified" dealers) does not seem to work for most mainstream OEMs — due to limited stock availability (for now), uneven regional distribution of demand, and the high level of investment required per dealer to become EV-ready.

Selective EV retailing approaches vary between voluntary dealer buy-out packages as offered by GM in the US, BEV-agency retail models as seen with multiple OEMs worldwide, to very bold strategies such as splitting entire business lines like Ford Blue and Ford Model E.

Lest we forget, today's EV strategy is the future strategy for the brand. Very soon electric vehicles will be the majority of vehicles for sale — by 2031 in both the US and globally — and those innovative approaches become the standard for most consumers.

S&P Global Mobility's EV consumer analytics show distinct differences between the so-called disruptor brands vs legacy brands selling EVs. Disruptor brands conquest primarily fuel-type-loyal Tesla customers, followed by early-adopter type consumers across all segments. When established brands launch EVs, however, they pull from their own existing ICE customer base as well as the traditional core competitor basket in the established segments (some legacy brands have had limited success conquesting Tesla).

With that understanding, OEMs should rethink their selective and radical EV retailing approaches. It's still selling the same brand, just a different powertrain. Retail innovation is ultimately required for the entire brand network, and brand consistency can provide psychological reassurance for customers as they embark on the EV journey.

For all the praise of the Tesla model, this is not for everyone, and the Tesla success story has yet to be repeated. Traditional ICE OEMs should capitalize on the advantages of their dealer partners and brick-and-mortar networks, rather than trying to emulate new-entrant EV brands.