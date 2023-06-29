Mainland China became the world's second-largest automotive exporter last year, and with domestic sales softening, could become the No. 1 exporter in 2023.

Mainland China's automotive industry is rapidly expanding into export markets and could disrupt the leadership positions of traditional global legacy automakers. In 2022, it passed long-time No. 2 exporter Germany, and through the first quarter of 2023 surpassed Japan as the world's leading vehicle exporter. Can it maintain that lead for the rest of the year?

Chinese automakers are improving their technology, design, and manufacturing processes, gaining market share in new regions, and addressing brand recognition issues to continue their growth in the European market. However, political risks and regulatory challenges remain a concern for Chinese manufacturers as they navigate different markets worldwide.



Data from China's General Administration of Customs stated that China exported 3.32 million vehicles in 2022, with a year over year growth rate of 57% - with battery-electric vehicle exports accounting for more than one-in-four total exports. The pace shows no signs of slowing year-to-date, with January-April 2023 export volume surging by 76% year-over-year, to nearly 1.5 million vehicles.

Part of that rapid growth was due to Chinese automakers capitalizing on the shortage of chips and other core components among legacy Western OEMs' far-flung supply chains. By contrast, many Chinese automakers have access to a complete industrial chain, which helped rapidly increase capacity while Western automakers had to cut production.

China's strong vehicle exports also have helped the country's auto sector cushion the impact of softening demand for new cars in the domestic market. In the coming quarters, China's new vehicle market is expected to continue to face headwinds from economic uncertainties and tepid consumer spending - putting pressure on domestic automakers to find new export markets.

Currently, SAIC Motor and Chery rank first and second in terms of export scale, although BYD and Geely are ramping up their export operations. BYD's current strategy is to enter markets that already have an immediate demand for new-energy vehicles, especially markets with tariff reductions, purchase tax reductions or subsidies. By cooperating with experienced overseas distributors, the BYD network has expanded from its launch points in South Asia and South America to the Middle East and Europe.