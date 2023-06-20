Source: AutoCreditInsight by S&P Global Mobility, TransUnion



That said, there is nuance in the numbers, and TransUnion and S&P Global Mobility analysts urged caution in drawing sensationalistic conclusions across the broader auto-financing market.

The spike in delinquencies is not impacting a large slice of lenders - represented by OEM captive finance companies and major banks - doing near-prime, prime, prime-plus and super-prime originations. The brunt of the delinquencies is being felt by the independent lenders who operate in the subprime space and primarily lend for used-vehicle purchases.

"The interest rate rise is squeezing the monthly budget for the average American consumer," said Jill Louden, product management associate director for S&P Global Mobility. "Consumers set aside money monthly for housing, vehicles, and insurance, but may not pay other obligations with the same frequency, such as medical bills and credit cards. People need their vehicles to get to work to make money and pay their obligations."

Here is where the nuance really comes in. "Vintage performance" - which reflects the performance of an account in different periods of time after the loan was originated - continues to show relatively strong results in the new-vehicle segment, with more recent vintages remaining at pandemic-era lows and performing better than the pre-pandemic portfolio at the same age.

And while the used-vehicle portfolio's vintage performance had a worse start out the gate in H1 2022, lenders reacted quickly to manage delinquencies - resulting in originations in the second half of '22 showing improved performance at the same vintage, according to the TransUnion report.

"We continue to pay close attention to delinquencies, while seeing positive signs among vintage data," said Satyan Merchant, senior vice president and automotive business leader at TransUnion.