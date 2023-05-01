VW won't cannibalize its other lines because they don't compete in the truck space. So, if they can add 50,000 or 75,000, or 100,000 total units, what does it do for their market share? It brings them new customers, shoppers who would never have set foot in a VW showroom the way they would have in a Jeep or Bronco, or Hummer store. We know that because we have data that shows where those customers come from - how many are loyalists to the brand and how many are conquests who are new to the brand and where they come from.

Today, many of their customers are looking at brands like Ford, with the Bronco (two-door and four-door), the (compact) Bronco Sport, and possibly more variations down the road. Based on the brand's success, they will continue to populate vehicles in that space. They're getting more market share and more vehicles in a segment with a lot of appeal. Jeep did the same, starting a few decades ago.

Do the math; retaining 50 percent of new customers to your brand is a tremendous opportunity for OEMs like VW and their dealers to expand their revenue, customer footprint, and valuation.

Eventually, maybe VW will evolve the Scout brand to separate showrooms—if so, what does that do to the value for its dealers? Is it like adding a second franchise? When you look at the value of a franchise for a dealer, you look at the vehicle lines they have. If an automaker brings another three vehicles to market in these growth segments, the franchise's value exponentially increases. It's like buying two different dealerships in one. If you look at future populations of new vehicles in the market, the dealership's value could be worth much more than today with a new fleet of Scout SUVs in the lineup.