Despite an uncertain market and its fluctuating prices, Tesla continues to be the lead choice among US minority buyers returning to market

Loyalty is among the best indicators of customer satisfaction with a given vehicle or brand. And for newer automotive brands, establishing a cadence of repeat buyers can take decades.

Tesla, though, is already well on its way, establishing itself as the leader in segment model loyalty for both the Luxury Small Utility category with the Model Y, and Luxury Small Car category with the Model 3 in 2022.

Tesla's loyalty is particularly strong among the diverse consumer base of minority buyers in 2022, especially among Asian-American buyers. Among African-American buyers, S&P Global Mobility data shows that Tesla's loyalty is 63.8% - more than 11 percentage points higher than the industry average. Tesla's loyalty among Hispanic buyers is 67.4%, beating the industry average by 17.5 points, while its 72.1% loyalty among Asian-American buyers is a stunning 33 points higher than industry average.

Those numbers have been increasing sharply - and within a very short time by industry standards. In 2017, Tesla's loyalty among overall minority buyers was 33.7%, lower than the industry average of 52.5%. By 2022, that had climbed to 70.0% against an industry average of 48.1% according to S&P Global Mobility analysis.