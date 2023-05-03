Car buyers want better sound systems, and they are willing to pay more for higher-quality audio. As a result, premium sound isn't just for luxury brands anymore.

More than 70% of consumers desire a premium audio system in their next vehicle, according to a recent S&P Global Mobility survey. Automakers are addressing this strong demand by taking high-end audio to the mainstream.

"Mainstream consumers are expecting more out of their technology," according to Yanina Mills, senior technical research analyst for Auto Tech Insight at S&P Global Mobility.

Automaker brand perceptions confirm this trickle-down effect. Honda and Toyota rank within the top 10 brands that global consumers associate with premium audio - even outranking luxury brands Lexus and Cadillac.