A slight modification or accident to a vehicle could make its driver-assist and crash-avoidance technology not work properly — or at all. As more ADAS vehicles enter the fleet, the service and repair industry is struggling to keep pace.

With the average age of vehicles on US roads at 12.5 years, new-car shoppers returning to the market may be unfamiliar with some of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications now available. And even though many owners of newer cars have driven ADAS-equipped vehicles for several years, they may not have needed a repair or performed a modification that impacted those features or sensors.

ADAS are an important development in vehicle safety — especially as consumer demand and implementation by automakers move from premium vehicles and into the mainstream market.

Although consumers — and even some dealer service technicians — may not know that even minor adjustments to vehicles can throw those sensitive driver-assist and crash-avoidance systems out of calibration so they no longer work as designed. Installing larger wheels, replacing a radiator or even repairing a cracked windshield can disrupt these systems and defeat their purpose.

The repair industry faces a challenge in dealing with ADAS technology. In a survey from February 2023 by the US non-profit group Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), about half of the vehicle owners who had a repair that involved at least one of their ADAS applications said they had issues with the system after the job was complete.

More than 3,000 owners of vehicles equipped with front crash prevention, blind spot detection, rear-view warnings or other visibility-enhancing cameras were surveyed. The higher incidence of post-repair issues suggested that auto repair workers are struggling with the calibration process.

The adoption of ADAS technology among new vehicles began transitioning from luxury into the mainstream space in 2015, when Toyota made Toyota Safety Sense standard across its vehicle line, with other brands following suit. Today, the take rate of adaptive cruise control has increased significantly over the past seven years, going past 60% with 2022 model year vehicles in the US — and it will continue to grow rapidly, according to S&P Global Mobility analysis.