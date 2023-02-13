The data are clear: the sedan is dead. Or is it? S&P Global Mobility registration and loyalty data support both sides of this discussion. First, let's look at the trends pointing to the sedan's demise.

In Q3 2022, the latest quarter for which S&P Global Mobility has complete data, sedan's share of the U.S. market dropped to 16.4%, down two percentage points from a year ago and seven points from four years ago (as a reminder, each percentage point is equal to total annual Cadillac registrations to individual consumers). Sedan share of luxury has declined at a faster rate, retreating more than nine points over the past four years to 23.3% in Q3 2022.