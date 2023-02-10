[Access Mobility News & Assets Community for mobility news clippings, thought-leadership articles, on-demand podcasts, webcasts and other assets of essential intelligence- contributed by our team of experts and partners.]

The latest research from S&P Global shows that Tesla has at least a 5-year lead in-vehicle electronic and electrical (E/E) architecture, one that is based on a central computer and zonal architecture structure. You could ask, so what? It is one of the reasons that Tesla can build vehicles like the Model 3 in 10 hours compared to their peers, who need to clock 20 or more hours on the same feat.

Specifically, Tesla's advanced zonal design leads the race with reduced wiring because zone controllers and center computers replace distributed ECUs with embedded functionality, software, and hardware with pure software functions. These functions can then be controlled and accessed from a central "brain". As a result, there will be fewer unnecessary control units, and in the case of Model 3, the zonal architecture contributed to a saving of 50% in wiring, simplifying manufacturing, and lowering vehicle weight, which in turn adds to the BEV range.