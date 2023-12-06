American Honda Motor suffered severe inventory droughts during the pandemic and semiconductor crisis, but it has emerged in 2023 with redesigned core products and an easing of production challenges - giving the automaker a boost heading into 2024.

While supply chain disruptions hit every OEM, they rocked parent company Honda Motor particularly hard. The automaker built just 3.9 million vehicles worldwide last year, down from 4.1 million in 2021, 4.4 million in 2020, and 5.2 million in 2019, according to the automaker. Repeated extensive production shutdowns due to ongoing supply chain issues hampered any chance of catching the consumer demand surge as the world emerged from the pandemic.

These circumstances combined to drive retail registration market share of US sales arm American Honda to a low of 7.1 percent in April 2022.

And while American Honda market share has not yet returned to pre-pandemic peaks - at 12.2% just as COVID hit - it hit a recent high of 11.0% in May and has held steady at around 10.3% since then, before jumping to 10.8% in September.