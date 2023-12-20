For the electric vehicle sector, 2023 saw waning consumer preferences for EVs, several promising startups fall by the wayside, a decline in battery materials costs, and ambitious OEMs and suppliers from mainland China turning their focus to exports of vehicles as well as components. S&P Global Mobility's forecast for 2024 is one of cautious optimism - with an increase in affordable EVs, reliable vehicle-charging ecosystems, and profitable returns.

Despite the slowdown in consumer sentiment toward EVs, there is nonetheless an ongoing necessity for emissions reductions - with EV regulations and milestones largely intact and looming a year closer. However, slowing consumer desire for existing EVs could boost profitable internal combustion engine (ICE) markets and legacy automaker portfolios, driving consolidation and attracting private equity interest.

Crucial strategic decisions regarding capital expenditures in the electrification space need to be made in the near term. Several OEMs are beyond the point of no return in their shift to EVs, while some suppliers might be questioning the wisdom of going "all in" on EVs quite so soon.

Much of the decision will be based on being able to deliver at scale affordable mass-market EVs with enhanced real-world range. These vehicles need to be integrated into charging ecosystems that are both abundant and reliable. While ensuring profitability and maintaining margins, these efforts are aimed at delivering returns for investors who are eagerly awaiting returns on their capital investments in the light passenger vehicle sector's contribution to the energy transition.

Here is our forecast breakout by various sectors within the electrification space: